Police pull out all the stops in search for missing 3-year-old Bloomington girl

A frantic mother called 911 Monday afternoon to report her 3-year-old daughter missing from their house on Driscoll Drive. Help, including a few dozen police officers, neighbors and search dogs, quickly converged at the scene.

Police from nearby agencies fanned out to look for the child. A state police helicopter, sheriff's department drones, local police dogs and bloodhounds trained by prison inmates aided in the search. Businesses in the area checked security cameras for images of the missing girl, who was wearing pink shorts, black socks and a green shirt that said “MOM'S BFF” when she went missing at 3:19 p.m.

Two hours later, a detective who went to search the crawlspace beneath the home saw bedding askew and found the girl asleep under the covers in her parents' bed, safe and sound.

"It is believed that the child had been in hiding when the mother and officers initially searched the residence and later came out of hiding and got into the bed," Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo said in a news release.A statewide Amber Alert with the girl's description was ready to send out when she was found.

The mother told officers she thought her 5-year-old child had opened the door and let the 3-year-old out. After searching the house, a command post was established at the residence and BPD officers called other agencies to help in the search.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies, state police and conservation officers arrived, as did Indiana University Police Department officers, who searched nearby Switchyard Park. Off-duty BPD cops joined the effort as well.

"Officers made contact with several neighbors who began assisting by searching the areas around their houses," the news release said. "It was requested that nearby businesses begin checking security camera footage to determine if the toddler could be seen in the areas."

He thanked other agencies and neighbors for stepping up when their help was needed. "BPD sincerely appreciates the assistance," he said.

