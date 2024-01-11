New police puppy captures pizza thieves

A new officer at the Gastonia Police Department has four paws and a sensitive nose, and he helped catch people who reportedly robbed a DoorDash driver in December, according to a police press release.

Bo, a police bloodhound, has tracked down two missing people and alleged pizza thieves since he became part of the Gastonia Police Department in October.

Bo, a 10-month-old bloodhound who started at the police department in October., has already had three successful tracks in his first few months at the department, according to police.

In October, Bo helped track down an elderly man who was reported missing from Rosewood Nursing Home, using a pillowcase to pick up the man's scene and lead officers to the man's location a few blocks away.

Then, in November, Bo again used a pillowcase to find a missing special needs child.

Finally, in late December, police were called to the 200 block of North King Street, where a DoorDash driver had been robbed. Bo picked up the scene of the robbers and tracked them to a home, where the people involved were found eating the Pizza Hut pizza and wings they had stolen, according to police.

Two teenagers were charged.

Bo was donated to the Gastonia Police Department by the Jimmy Ryce Center. He lives with Sgt. David Rowland, who heads the police department's K9 unit.

Bo's care cost is about $2,000 a year, and it is paid for by the Gastonia Police Department.

