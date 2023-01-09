Police: Puppy stolen from Sioux Falls pet store

A tri-color boxer was stolen from a pet store in Sioux Falls.

A tri-color Boxer puppy is missing after a business reported overnight someone had broken in and taken the dog.

The incident, at Mini Critters on 49th Street, happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens during Monday's police briefing with media. The business didn't file a police report until Friday.

The business did have security cameras, but the police have yet to identify the suspect. In the security footage, the suspect can be seen inside the building wearing a hooded sweatshirt along with a mask covering their face. According to the business, the suspect entered through a window.

"We are heartbroken and desperate to find this puppy and make sure she is safe," Mini Critters said in a Facebook post. "If anyone has any information about this theft, please contact us immediately. Any help in finding this puppy would be greatly appreciated."

Mini Critters has two locations in Sioux Falls.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls police investigating dognapping at Mini Critters