Police pursue man brandishing a firearm

Aug. 11—Police pursued a Lebanon man more than 50 miles to arrest him for a domestic fight with a gun involved.

The incident began early Wednesday morning when Lebanon police responded to a call in the 300 block of Jameson Street. Cody Walker, 32, was accused of pointing a handgun at the caller. Walker had left the scene in a silver SUV. The vehicle was located traveling on Lafayette Avenue near Powell Street and would not pull over.

"We did get the information that he pointed a firearm at an officer during the pursuit," Officer Tre Comage of the Lebanon Police Department said. On other occasions during the pursuit, police said Walker pointed a handgun at himself. Police have not recovered the gun. According to the public information 911 report, officers had the subject on the telephone and he threatened to shoot himself.

Eventually, the vehicle hopped on Interstate 65 northbound from Ind. 39. He evaded stop sticks and ended up in White County near Brookston.

That's where negotiations with LPD Officer Andrew Hampshire started. He texted the caller and a friend that he was going to kill himself.

After a few moments, Walker surrendered without further incident.

He faces several preliminary charges including resisting law enforcement, pointing a firearm, intimidation with a firearm and interfering with a 911 call.

He was arrested in July on a warrant in another county. Formal charges had not been filed by the Boone County Prosecutor's Office as of press time.

Several agencies were involved with the pursuit including Boone County, Clinton County, Tippecanoe County, Jasper and White County Sheriff's Office; Indiana State Police; Lowell Police Department; and Brookston Police Department.

"In the end no one was hurt," Comage said of the pursuit and arrest.