Police pursue Monticello man in stolen police car

Nov. 13—A Monticello man was arrested last weekend after he allegedly stole a police car and led police on a high speed chase.

Jackson Chase, Monticello, was arrested on Athens Boonesboro Road on Nov. 6 and charged with receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more, second degree fleeing or evading the police, receiving a stolen firearm, first degree wanton endangerment, speeding 26 mph over the speed limit, first degree fleeing or evading the police, menacing, and resisting arrest.

On Nov. 6 a state trooper was advised that a police car had been stolen out of Monticello.

According to an arrest citation, the trooper observed the same vehicle being operated by Chase traveling north past the 86 mile marker on I-75. He activated his emergency equipment and gave chase, where another trooper followed suit.

The Troopers followed Chase into Fayette County. The suspect was driving erratically and exceeding speeds of 120 mph before pulling off on Exit 104 and driving into a Shell gas station. One of the troopers attempted to block Chase from driving out of the gas station, but Chase drove around the cruiser. The other trooper intentionally collided into the front tire of the stolen police car.

Chase exited the stolen police car and attempted to remove a rifle located on a rack in the vehicle. The rifle wouldn't move, so Chase then grabbed a pistol located in a driver side door compartment.

He attempted to chamber the pistol, but it jammed. Chase then fled off on foot towards I-75 where he was apprehended by Lexington police by Exit 104.

After being detained, Chase threatened to hurt several troopers and bumped his chest into one of them while yelling racial slurs.

Other arrests include:

—Joseph Clark, Richmond, was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with fourth degree assault and menacing.

—Brian L. Jackson of Irvine, was arrested on Nov. 5 on charges of fourth degree assault and first degree strangulation.

—Aaron David Stone, Pikeville, was arrested on Nov. 5 on charges of fourth degree assault and first degree possession of methamphetamine.

—Patricia Stamper, Richmond, was arrested on Nov. 7 with a charge of fourth degree assault.

—Joshua Thomas Blue was arrested on Nov. 7 with charges of being a fugitive from another state and first degree posession of heroin and methamphetamine.

—Latroy O. Fowler, Frankfort, was arrested on Nov. 8 with charges of fourth degree assault, second degree trafficking of controlled substances, and possession of marijuana.

—Joshua A. Murphy, Richmond, was arrested on Nov. 8 with two charges of fourth degree assault, resisting arrest, and two charges of third degree assault.

—Jared Swanson, Richmond, was arrested on Nov. 8 with charges of third degree terroristic threatening, fourth degree assault, and first degree strangulation.

—Kevin A. Bowen, Richmond, was arrested on Nov. 8 with charges of second degree fleeing or evading the police, third degree criminal mischief, third degree assault, resisting arrest, tampering with prisoner monitoring device, second degree escape, parole violation, theft by unlawful taking, giving false identifying information to an officer, first degree possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of forged identification.

—Lewis Barrett, Berea, was arrested on No. 8 with charges of speeding 26 mph or over the speed limit, first degree wanton endangerment, first degree fleeing or evading the police, first degree criminal mischief, failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance, operating on a suspended license, failure to issue an insurance card, reckless driving, and failure to appear in court

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.