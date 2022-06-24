Police pursuing six cases against Abilene Funeral Home director, additional victims sought

The Abilene Police Department on Thursday reported a sixth active case against Abilene Funeral Home and its director.

Richard Fuqua has been accused of not providing services for prepaid funerals, and put forth a call for other possible victims to come forward.

According to the incident report, a 53-year-old woman said Wednesday that she had paid the funeral home for a prepaid funeral, but has since found that the services were no longer valid.

A report for state jail felony theft was taken, police said.

Fuqua was arrested June 4 on a charge of third-degree felony theft of elderly after being accused of bilking a 66-year-old woman out of more than $25,000. Fuqua was released from Taylor County Jail the next day on a $20,000 bond, according to jail records.

The woman had paid the money in November as advance payment for funerals for her terminally ill husband and daughter, but no services were rendered, and family members who attempted to receive a refund were told that Fuqua was "unable to retrieve the funds from his account," according to an earlier police report.

Investigation later showed that at the time the family was promised the refund, the funeral home's business account had a balance of $3,814.69, police said, and that the original check of $25,380 had been deposited into the funeral home's checking account, instead of a trust account as is normal for prepaid funeral arrangements.

Fuqua had been arrested on a similar charge Feb. 2, 2021, after failing to refund more than $15,000 to a woman, according to courthouse records, but the charge was dismissed the following month after full restitution was paid to the victim.

Abilene police Thursday reiterated an earlier request for possible victims, which asked that people who have a preneed policy through Abilene Funeral Home check to ensure their policies are active.

People who have a pre-need policy that is no longer active with the company may file a police report by contacting the department's non-emergency number at 325-673-8331.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene police: More prepaid funeral policy victims come forward