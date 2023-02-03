Police pursuit that begins in Trotwood after shots fired call ends in apprehension

At least one person was taken into custody Thursday night following a police pursuit that began with a shots fired call in the 4600 block of Olive Road in Trotwood.

Medics were dispatched to the scene, along North Gettysburg Avenue just south of Little Richmond Road, where the pursuit ended about 10:15 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The preliminary report indicates that a Trotwood police officer began following the suspect vehicle soon after the shots fired report, dispatch Sgt. Wallace said. That led to the brief pursuit. Police were dispatched on the shots fired call just before 10 p.m.

According to the initial report, a vehicle was hit at least twice by gunfire that came from a white Dodge Caliber. Police have recovered the vehicle that was struck in the truck and in a door. Whether anyone was hit by the gunfire is not known.

Medics were dispatched when the person taken into custody, identified as a male, asked to be taken to a hospital for an unspecified injury.

We’re working to learn more. We will update this developing report as more information becomes available.



