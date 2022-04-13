Police: Pursuit, crash involving U-Haul truck in Erie part of $17,000 shoplifting probe

An investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police into the theft of more than $17,000 in merchandise from a Summit Township store led to the pursuit of a U-Haul box truck in and around Erie on Monday afternoon.

The pursuit ended when troopers were able to force the truck to stop on the city's east side. Two men were taken into custody and face criminal charges, according to investigators.

State police troopers investigating the theft of merchandise from the Tractor Supply on Downs Drive in Summit Township earlier in the week attempted to stop a U-Haul box truck suspected of being involved in the theft on Monday afternoon, said Lt. Gary Garman, patrol section supervisor for state police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township.

The occupants of the truck failed to stop, which set off a lengthy pursuit at high speeds that traveled in and around Erie.

Erie man charged in police pursuitAn Erie man is facing a felony fleeing charge and other offenses after city police said he led officers on a high-speed

City police were notified of the pursuit on Monday at about 4:50 p.m. and were told that the fleeing truck was in the area of East 26th and Ash streets, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said. City officers spotted the U-Haul in the area of East 18th and Ash streets, traveling at "a very high rate of speed," with a state police cruiser close behind, Lorah said.

The pursuit continued to the area of East 17th Street and McClelland Avenue, where troopers performed a pursuit intervention technique, known as a PIT maneuever, to stop the truck as it attempted to turn west onto East 18th Street, according to Garman and Lorah.

Two men were taken into custody. One was later taken to the hospital, according to state police.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This is a developing story. Return to GoErie.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: PA State Police: Erie U-Haul pursuit, crash part of retail theft probe