Pursuit suspect in custody after wild multi-county pursuit and barricade

A woman has been taken into custody after a multi-county pursuit in an allegedly stolen work truck that she used to ram police officers, drive through a fence and onto the wrong side of the 91 Freeway before exiting the vehicle in lanes of traffic and holing up in a nearby Denny’s restaurant.

Officers with the La Habra Police Department initiated the pursuit of the vehicle in the area of Idaho Street and Imperial highway at around 8:15 p.m. The suspect then drove northbound on Carbon Canyon Road into Chino.

The female suspect led officers on a slow-speed chase on surface streets through Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the woman driving through red lights and stop signs.

Almost hour after the pursuit was initiated, the woman got onto the southbound 15 Freeway before transitioning to the westbound 91 and exiting in Corona where she wound up in a dead end.

There, the woman backed into police cruisers and while she appeared trapped at one moment, she reversed, pushing the cruisers back, and then drove forward through a fence, dragging it as she hopped back onto the 91 Freeway, where she was on the wrong side of the road.

Sky5 captured the moment that the truck, smoke billowing from the bottom of it, slowed to a stop on the 91 Freeway. The woman hopped out, ran across busy lanes of traffic into a parking lot where she lost the blonde wig that she had been wearing.

After pausing a moment, she ran into the rear of a Denny’s restaurant. Customers and employees of the restaurant were evacuated as police surrounded the area, and the woman was eventually taken into custody.

