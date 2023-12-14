Police searching for suspected stolen vehicle suspect

Police are searching for the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle after they led officers on an erratic, dangerous and high-speed chase through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday night.

The pursuit started at around 9: 30 p.m. when officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Van Nuys Division attempted to stop the suspected stolen vehicle.

The driver failed to yield and then reportedly crashed into three vehicles near Roscoe Boulevard and Haskell Avenue at the start of the chase.

The suspect and a passenger made their way to the 405 Freeway and then wound their way across several other SoCal freeways, at one point reaching speeds of 125 miles per hour before exiting at Nordhoff Street.

Ground units pulled back from the pursuit due to high speeds, but police continued to track the driver from the air.

On surface streets, the suspect continued to drive erratically, blacking out the car’s headlights, squeezing through traffic, making U-turns in front of other vehicles and using the left-hand turn lane to make hard right turns across traffic.

The driver eventually brought the vehicle to a stop near Chase Street and Norwich Avenue, where both suspects fled through a wash along Roscoe Boulevard, near Kester Avenue.

The passenger eventually stopped running, but the driver continued, eventually jumping into the backyard of a nearby home.

Sky5 captured residents in the area coming out of their homes with flashlights.

Police eventually set up a perimeter to look for the suspects in the area of Norwich Avenue and Chase Street where the passenger was reportedly taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for additional updates.

