Police pursuit that ended with 2 dead near I-664 started with suspected abduction, assault

Newport News police initiated a Saturday pursuit that ended with two dead — including one man shot by a state trooper — “in reference to an aggravated assault, suspected abduction and suspected DUI,” police said in a statement Monday.

At 4:54 p.m., Newport News police tried to pull over a white 2007 Chevrolet sedan in the area of Hogan Drive and Jefferson Avenue, in the Oyster Point area of the city, according to the statement. The car failed to stop several times for police and got on Interstate 664 heading south.

When the Chevrolet went over the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel and entered Suffolk, Virginia State Police took over the pursuit, with Newport News police assisting, state police said in a statement Saturday.

The vehicle never exceeded the posted speed limit, the statement said.

The pursuit ended in a crash that killed the car’s passenger, 47-year-old Amity Jo Grey, of Newport News. The driver, Brian Michael Price, 45, of Chesapeake, was shot and killed by a state trooper after getting into an “altercation” with the officer following the crash, state police said in a news release Saturday.

Newport News police spokesman Brandon Maynard told The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press that he didn’t know where or when the alleged assault and suspected abduction took place. Maynard also said he didn’t know what route and on-ramp the pursuit took in getting onto the interstate from Jefferson Avenue, or how long it took for the state police to take over the chase.

He declined to answer whether Price was the person suspected of assault and abduction, citing the ongoing investigation.

The Chevrolet and the trooper’s vehicle made contact as they approached the I-664/U.S. 58 interchange, causing them to run off the highway in opposite directions, police said.

The Chevrolet went into an embankment and overturned in the tree line near U.S. 58.

Grey died on impact, police said. Price fled on foot.

He was located nearby minutes later, when he was seen walking along the westbound lanes of the U.S. 58 underpass below I-664.

A state trooper approached Price and the two got into an altercation, during which the driver assaulted the officer, police said. The trooper then shot him.

Police tried to render aid, but Price died at the scene. His remains will be taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Norfolk for examination and autopsy.

The state trooper was treated for minor injuries sustained during the altercation, police said.

State police have declined to answer any questions about the shooting and pursuit, including how the vehicles made contact with each other, what tactics police used to try to stop the Chevrolet and whether Grey’s body was found inside the car.

In accordance with state police policy, the trooper has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation being conducted by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Chesapeake Field Office.

State police are encouraging any witnesses of this incident to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Staff writer Peter Dujardin contributed to this report.