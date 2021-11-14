Police pursuit ends in apprehension of suspect

A 10-minute police pursuit Nov. 11 ended in the arrest of a 19-year-old man suspected of burglary earlier that day.

The Sturgis Department of Public Safety reported that Sturgis Police located a vehicle at 10:22 a.m. that matched the description of being used in a burglary in a local business earlier in the morning. Officers initiated a traffic stop. However, the driver fled east on East Chicago Road and out of the city limits at a high rate of speed.

The suspect led police on an approximately 10-minute pursuit into rural St. Joseph County and through the village of Burr Oak. The suspect, a resident of Burr Oak, crashed his vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 12 and Sweet Lake Road, where he was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

The suspect was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail and is facing charges of burglary, possessing stolen property, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting and obstructing police.

Sturgis police were assisted by the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: News