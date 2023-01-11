Milwaukee police pursuit ends in crash, I-43 off-ramp closed as a result

A Milwaukee police pursuit ended in a crash, leading to the closing of an Interstate 43 off-ramp Tuesday night.

According to police, the pursuit began in the area of North 49th Street and West Chambers Street and ended in the area of South Fifth Street and West Holt Avenue, when the fleeing vehicle struck the curb and became disabled.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office issued a tweet shortly before 10 p.m. announcing that the I-43 Holt Avenue off-ramp to go west was closed following the pursuit. The sheriff's office then announced the ramp was reopened shortly after 11:45 p.m.

Three men, ages 33, 30 and 33, were taken into custody. Police say a firearm and suspected narcotics were recovered.

"Medical attention was summoned to the scene as a precaution," police said in a statement.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

'Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Police pursuit ends in crash on I-43 off-ramp, sheriff's office says