Police pursuit ends in crash in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO — A police chase resulted in a crash Monday in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 10:20 p.m. in the 2700 Boston Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department’s log.

Police say they attempted to pull over a black SUV for a red light violation when the driver took off, prompting a pursuit. As the SUV traveled down Boston Avenue, it hit two cars, per SDPD.

The driver, who then got out of the vehicle and began to run, was arrested a short time later in an alley, authorities said.

A total of four people were inside the black SUV, police said. Two of those occupants, including the driver, were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Officers were also looking for a gun after finding a holster in the car.

