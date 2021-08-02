Police pursuit ends with crash, fatality, multiple injuries and arrest

Aug. 2—Police say a Marietta man faces multiple charges after leading officers on a pursuit that ended with a crash, fatality and multiple injuries.

The crash happened late Sunday afternoon on Powder Springs Road at Milford Church Road, just north of Smitha Middle School, when the driver of a black 2020 Dodge Charger failed to pull over for police, according to Cobb Police Officer Shenise Barner.

Barner said passenger Sean Fairchild, 23, was killed when he was ejected from the rear seat of the Dodge during the crash.

According to investigators, patrol officers attempted to stop the Dodge in response to a "person armed" call. The vehicle, driven by 17-year-old Rayshon Mckie of Marietta, fled from officers and traveled north on Powder Springs Road at a speed in excess of the posted 45 mph speed limit, Barner said.

Police say the vehicle then ran a red light at Milford Church Road and collided with a gray 2006 Honda Accord, which was turning from Milford Church Road onto Powder Springs Road. The collision sent the Dodge off the road, where it rolled. Fairchild was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled, and the front seat passenger, 25-year-old Darien Dacres of Smyrna, was trapped inside with serious injuries, Barner said. Dacres had to be extricated by first responders and was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

The driver of the Honda Accord, 35-year-old Kimberly Rivera of Marietta, was transported to Kennestone with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Mckie fled on foot and was apprehended behind a nearby home by K-9 officers shortly after, police said. He was transported to Kennestone with injuries that were not life-threatening, Barner said.

He is charged with felonies including fleeing, first-degree homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, hit and run, and misdemeanor reckless driving. Police say he'll be transported to the Cobb County jail after his release from the hospital.

The crash is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 770-499-3987.

