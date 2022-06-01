Police pursuit ends with fatal shooting of driver; Hopewell deputy, others invilved

PRINCE GEORGE — A man being pursued by a Hopewell deputy sheriff was shot and killed in a confrontation with the deputy and other officers.

The Virginia State Police is leading the investigation into the incident that unfolded around 12:30 p.m. The pursuit went from Hopewell into Prince George County and ended at the intersection of Temple Avenue and River Road.

By that time, Hopewell Police and a federal agent had arrived to back up the deputy. Authorities said gunfire was exchanged between the unidentified suspect and the officers at the intersection, and the suspect was shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

It was not immediately clear which of the officers on the scene fired the fatal shots.

State police are investigating the shooting but not the pursuit.

Temple Avenue was expected to be closed between Oaklawn Boulevard and Puddledock Road for most of the afternoon and evening while investigators work the scene.

The deputy has not been identified. Hopewell Sheriff Travis Stanley has not released a statement about the incident yet.

This is a developing story.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist and daily news coach for USA TODAY Network's Atlantic Region which includes Virginia. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Virginia deputy involved in fatal shooting of a pursuit suspect