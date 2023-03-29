Police pursuit ends in nine-vehicle fatal crash in Long Beach

A police pursuit ended in a nine-vehicle crash in Long Beach on Tuesday night that reportedly killed one person and injured eight others.

The fatal collision occurred near Pacific Coast Highway and 2nd Street around 8:15 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Seal Beach police initiated the pursuit of the suspect, who was driving recklessly, according to OnScene.TV. In addition to a male suspect driving the sedan, there was a female passenger and an infant in the car, KTLA-TV reported.

Seal Beach police told the news outlet that after an officer attempted to pull the vehicle over near 5th Street and Marina Drive, he sped away on PCH, and officers followed in pursuit.

The chase continued into Long Beach, where the multi-vehicle crash occurred. Aerial footage from TV outlets showed vehicles and debris scattered across the roadway. The occupant of one of the vehicles was killed. Multiple people were transported to hospitals, OnScene reported.

The suspect ran from his vehicle and was chased by police, who used a Taser on the man before taking him into custody, officials said.

City News Service contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.