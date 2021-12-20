Police pursuit ends with standoff in Boyle Heights

A man believed to be armed with a gun was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit with police ended in a brief standoff in Boyle Heights, authorities said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said officers began following the man's vehicle around 2 a.m. but did not say where the pursuit began or what prompted it.

The man, whose name has not been released, eventually drove down a dead-end road at North State and New Jersey streets, near Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

After reaching the end of the street, the man turned his gray SUV around and tried to drive out, but police blocked his path with their cruisers, according to video from OnScene.TV.

The man could be seen rolling a cigarette and smoking it during the standoff. He also wiped his eyes with his T-shirt as he visibly wept inside the car.

Police ordered the man to get out of the car, but he shook his head and at one point leaned the top half of his body out the driver's window and tapped the top of his head with his hand.

The man was taken into custody about 5:30 a.m. and was expected to be booked later in the morning, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

