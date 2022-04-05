Police pursuit ends after suspect crashes through Mandarin front yard

A police pursuit in Mandarin ended in a neighbor’s front yard after the suspect’s SUV crashed through a steel fence.

Raymond Dick was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer Friday.

According to a police report, Dick shot at a man at the intersection of San Jose Boulevard and Loretto Road Friday after apparent road rage. While police were investigating the scene, the suspect drove by, and police took off after him.

The suspect was driving along San Jose and Marbon Road during rush-hour traffic. Officers attempted a PIT maneuver on the Ford Excursion multiple times but were unsuccessful.

“He then abruptly went back into southbound lanes while traveling north, almost colliding with multiple vehicles,” the report read.

The suspect then turned onto Mandarin Road where officers conducted a successful PIT maneuver. The Excursion rolled into a neighbor’s front yard.

“What sounded like a thud and I was wondering if something like a tree had fallen. I looked out the front and saw an Excursion sitting in the front yard,” Robert McLean said.

His steel fence and brick columns were strewn across the yard Monday. McLean said it would cost thousands of dollars to repair.

Action News Jax asked the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office who would be responsible for fixing the damage. We are still waiting for a response.

“I heard a pop and I knew it was a gunshot. It was very clear,” Keawe Smith said. She lives next door to McLean. “There were so many police officers. I mean there were at least ten police cars, they had their assault rifles out.”

Smith said she heard shots fired between officers and the suspect several times after the suspect jumped out of the crashed SUV.

Police said the suspect also shot at officers during the pursuit. After the car came to a stop, there was a struggle with one of the police canines.

“The suspect then immediately grabbed PSD Zeke by both ears and began punching him in the head and the face,” the report read. “While engaged, the suspect continued to physically strike PSD Zeke in the rib cage and the head to cause physical harm.”

An officer tased the suspect twice before they were eventually able to arrest him.

The road-rage victim told police he wasn’t sure why the suspect opened fire on him.

