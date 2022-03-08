Police pursuit ends in third DUI for Pennsylvania man

Mar. 8—A Pennsylvania man was taken into custody on Sunday by Monongalia County Sheriff's deputies after a vehicle pursuit, resulting in a third DUI charge for the driver.

The incident began when Deputy R. Martin Jr. attempted to stop a vehicle traveling across the Westover Bridge toward University Avenue in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Mark Ralston, Chief Deputy of Law Enforcement said Martin initiated the stop due to the vehicle having no visible registration plate.

The vehicle began to flee when Martin activated the police cruiser's lights and sirens. The complaint stated the vehicle passed other vehicles and ran a red light.

Deputy Martin reported the vehicle turned off the bridge onto Don Knotts Boulevard, then continued to flee onto Dorsey Lane in the direction of Kingwood Pike.

Once reaching the intersection of Green Bag Road and Kingwood Pike, Martin said the vehicle continued straight onto Kingwood Pike while running a red light at the intersection.

The vehicle continued on Kingwood Pike then turned onto Mountainview Road where the driver eventually lost control and crashed into an embankment, the complaint said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Lawrence Michael Plavi, 40, of Waynesburg, Pa. According to the complaint, Plavi had two previous DUI convictions from April 2021 and August 2020.

According to Ralston, Plavi refused any medical treatment. Aside from Plavi's vehicle, no other damage was reported.

Plavi was taken into custody by deputies and charged with third offense DUI and fleeing with reckless indifference. His bond was set at $25, 000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

