Police pursuit ends with vehicle crashing into Dayton building

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Dayton building Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported on San Jose Avenue just before 1 p.m.

A Dayton Police sergeant on scene confirmed that the crash involved a vehicle that was involved in a pursuit with Riverside Police prior to the crash.

At least two medics were called to the scene. Our crew reported seeing one leave with a police cruiser following it.

Riverside Police are investigating the incident.

We have a crew on scene working to learn more about what led to the pursuit and the crash, as well as the extent of injuries to those involved. We’ll update this story as we learn more.



