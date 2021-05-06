Police pursuit following armed robbery at motel near Truist Park results in 2 arrests

May 6—CUMBERLAND — Two men were arrested Thursday after allegedly robbing a sex worker at gunpoint in a motel near Truist Park, police say.

Cobb Police say they received a report around 5:55 a.m. Thursday of an armed robbery at the Motel 6 on Circle 75 Parkway near its intersection with Windy Hill Road. Police found that a sex worker, whose name has not been released, "had just finished a date" with a man when she was allegedly robbed at gunpoint outside of her room by another man, who took cash and other personal items.

One suspect was arrested on-scene, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk, Cobb police spokesperson. Another was captured after a manhunt in the woods near the motel and I-75. The names of the suspects have yet to be released.

Ken Jayswal was the desk attendant at the motel on Thursday afternoon, but said he was not present for the incident. He received a text message from a coworker saying the occupant of Room 408 at the motel had been robbed. The text messages further said the suspects were known to the victim.

"We've had some troublesome incidents, but nothing with a gun and all that," Jayswal said, adding that the motel itself was not robbed in Thursday's incident.