Police Pursuit Involving Stolen Clothing Is Fun to Watch
Los Alamitos Police in California pursued the driver of U-Haul truck with out-of-state license plates traveling 70 miles an hour with reportedly stolen clothing from Kohl’s, according to Seal Beach Police. The driver eventually got out of the vehicle, along with the passenger inside. The driver surrendered by laying down on the ground with his arms out. Police then walked up to the passenger and arrested him. Inside Edition Digital has more.