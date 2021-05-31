Police: Pursuit leads to car crash and injured passenger

May 30—ALTOONA — An Osseo man led authorities on a high-speed pursuit that resulted in a crash into a power pole in Altoona, which injured his female passenger, police said.

Orion C. Rogers, 25, was charged Friday with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and eluding an officer resulting in bodily harm, three felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of causing injury by drunken driving and obstructing an officer.

A $5,000 cash bail was set for Rogers, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol or entering taverns.

Rogers returns to court July 12.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy was waiting to turn north onto U.S. 53 from Clairemont Avenue at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, when a vehicle went past him eastbound on U.S.12 traveling at a high rate of speed.

The deputy estimated the vehicle's speed at 95 to 100 mph.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and began to pursue the vehicle.

At one point, the vehicle crossed over a bike trail adjacent to the highway, hit a large sign near Group Health Cooperative and then struck an electrical pole, which caused a power line to come down.

The vehicle veered back onto the highway but was now eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The vehicle then struck the base of a traffic signal pole before coming to a stop on Tenth Street West in Altoona.

The driver, later identified as Rogers, began to flee on foot but was taken into custody. An odor of intoxicants was on his breath.

Rogers was taken to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for a blood draw.

A female passenger in Rogers' vehicle had shards of glass throughout her legs and she also had small, bleeding scrapes. She was transported by ambulance to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

The woman said she and Rogers had been drinking at a tavern and he was driving her vehicle to take her to her Altoona residence.

The woman and Rogers were arguing in the car. At one point, the woman said, Rogers was driving excessively and she asked him several times to slow down.

Rogers told police he remembers arguing with the woman but did not remember what happened after that.

Rogers said he attempted to run from police because he was on probation and didn't want to get in trouble.

Rogers was on signature bonds for ongoing felony cases in both Eau Claire and Trempealeau counties.

Conditions of bond included committing no new crimes.

If convicted of the felony charges, Rogers could be sentenced to up to 19 years in prison.