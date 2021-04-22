Police pursuit leads to fiery crash

Apr. 21—ABERDEEN — A case that originated in Okolona ended in Aberdeen Wednesday, resulting in a fiery wreck that charred the subject's vehicle and the suspect's apprehension.

The Okolona Police Department was initially involved in a pursuit with a Dodge Charger Wednesday afternoon, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Aberdeen Police Department ultimately assisted.

The driver of the vehicle crashed near the intersection of West Commerce Street and the Highway 45 bypass. The driver fled from the scene but was ultimately apprehended and taken into custody by the OPD.

The Dodge Charger caught fire and burned a large patch of grass. The Aberdeen Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the case.