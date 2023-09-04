Police pursuit leads from Goshen to South Bend

Sep. 3—GOSHEN — Goshen police sought two vehicles in a pursuit Sunday morning which led to South Bend.

Elkhart County Dispatch was contacted at 9:16 a.m. by a person reporting they were being followed by another car, and that someone in the second car had a weapon, said Goshen Police Department spokesperson Polly Hoover Sunday morning by email.

"Goshen attempted to locate the vehicles, but both vehicles fled towards Elkhart and then got on the US 20 bypass," Hoover said. "South Bend Police stopped both vehicles."

No arrests have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

ARRESTS

* Edgar Arturo Serrano Perez, 34, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery/stranguation after police responded to the 1600 block of Main St. at 9 a.m. Friday. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail

* Jonathan Wenger, 39, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting, and for a Goshen city warrant, at 4:52 p.m. Friday after officers responded to Walmart at 2304 Lincolnway East. He was taken to the jail.

* Roselin Salazar, 32, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 6:29 p.m. Friday after officers responded to Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road. She was taken to the jail.

* Jessica Bennett, 42, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the precense of a minor at 8:17 p.m. Friday after officers responded to the 800 block of S. Eighth St. for a reported domestic disturbance. She was taken to the jail. The male victim, 43, sustained injuries but refused treatment on scene.

* Humberto Ramos Rodriguez, 30, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment at 11 p.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main and Washington Streets. He was taken to the jail.

* Oscar Dagoberto Alvardo, 43, Goshen, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, OWI/refusal and never having obtained a license at 3:24 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Plymouth Ave. After reportedly leading officers on a pursuit and stopped, he was taken to the jail.

THEFT/FRAUD/ROBBERY

* AJ Delgadillo, 27, Los Angeles, California, reported at 3:43 p.m. Friday that items were stolen from his backpack, including a laptop computer, while he was gardening at a location in Goshen.

* Brian Kilmer, 53, Goshen, reported to police a theft that occurred at 1000 S. Main St. at 10:39 p.m. Friday by an unknown person.

* Amado Castillo, 26, Goshen, advised he was the victim of theft involving an unknown subject at 2:57 p.m. Friday at 418 Johnston St.

* Officers were dispatched to building 100 at Park 33 Apartments at 7:19 a.m. Saturday in reference to a theft from a vehicle which occurred overnight.

* Jason Schreiber, 46, Goshen, reported at 8:47 p.m. Saturday that two unknown individuals had shoplifted alcoholic beverages from a store near the 4500 of Elkhart Road.

* Harold Gant, 73, Goshen, called to report a break-in to multiple vehicles around the 400 block of E. Jefferson St., where suspects left prior to police arrival.

* Officers reported to a fight at 7:11 p.m. Friday, in the 100 block of Main St., where a 14-year-old victim reported battered by multiple suspects and that items were taken from him. He did not require medical attention.

TRESPASS

* Officers reported to Taco Bell, 4510 Elkhart Road, at 10:43 a.m. Friday in reference to a subject yelling at customers. The suspect was removed from the property.

* Officers reported to Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road in reference to a reported trespass by a known subject.

BATTERY

* A female subject reported she was touched in an angry manner by a unknown male subject at 100 N. Fifth St. at 5:04 p.m. Friday. She was not injured.

* A 39-year-old male reported being battered in the 900 block of N. Greene Road by a known person at 9:10 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Greene Road. He sustained a injury and reported pain but refused medical attention.

* A 44-year-old male reported being the victim of domestic battery in the 400 block of Westwood Road by a known suspect at 10:08 p.m. He reported a shoulder injury but refused medical care.

ADDITONAL REPORTS

* Officers responded to the 400 block of N. First St. at 9:02 p.m. Friday to a report of criminal recklessness, where evidence of a shooting was discovered. No damage or injuries were reported, and suspects had fled the scene.

* A 27-year-old female reported damage to her residence by an unknown subject at 10:39 p.m. Friday.

* A 42-year-old female reported a custody dispute at 8:18 a.m. Saturday with a known subject at 70 Richmond Court.

* Staff members at Maple Court Apartments, 2932 Elkhart Road reported a violation of a protection order by a recently evicted tennant at 1:09 p.m. Saturday.

* A 22-year-old male, Elkhart, reported a known male making threats to him at 1:34 p.m. Saturday, within Goshen city limits.

* Officers found suspected narcotics at 2628 Lincolnway East at 7:19 p.m. Saturday, from a known individual.

* A 22-year-old male, Goshen, reported being the victim of an unlawful pointing of a firearm in the 500 block of W. Wilden Ave. by an known subject at 8:16 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to Goshen hospital due to a mental health crisis.