Police pursuit leads to seizure of counterfeit fentanyl, firearms

Jun. 16—NORTH MANKATO — Four people have been arrested after an investigation following a vehicle pursuit led to the seizure of counterfeit fentanyl pills, cocaine and handguns, according to a report from Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

The investigation led to the seizure of over 2,700 counterfeit fentanyl pills, cocaine and four handguns, one of which was equipped with an auto sear that converts the pistol from semi-automatic to fully automatic.

Several high-capacity magazines were also located in the vehicle.

At 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Task Force agents working with North Mankato Police and Nicollet County Sheriff's stopped a vehicle in the 1800 block of Commerce Drive.

As officers were talking with the driver, 33-year-old Marcus Anthony Bryant, he decided to flee in the vehicle, which led to a brief pursuit eastbound on Commerce Drive.

Bryant attempted to elude law enforcement by driving over curbs and medians, which caused damage to public property and his vehicle.

Bryant's vehicle became disabled between two buildings near the Commerce Drive and Lor Ray Drive intersection, according to the Task Force report.

Bryant and a second male passenger, 30-year-old Duane Lee Johnson Meadows, fled on foot, leaving two injured female passengers, 22-year-old Destiny Tamara Burch and 22-year-old Nautica Inez-Renee Bennett-Miller, behind in the vehicle.

Officers and deputies tended to Burch and Bennett-Miller until they were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato for evaluation.

Meadows was located and apprehended shortly after with assistance of a drone and K9 unit.

Burch and Bennett-Miller suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were medically cleared by the hospital before they were transported to the Blue Earth County Jail.

Bryant was located the next morning at 6:45 a.m. by a North Mankato police officer who identified the suspect while on patrol. Bryant was taken into custody without incident.

Both Bryant and Meadows are prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition as both have been convicted of violent felony-level crimes in the past.

The four subjects, all from St. Paul, were in custody awaiting formal charges.

A request for criminal charges sent to the Nicollet County Attorney's Office includes charges including first-degree sales of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, certain persons not to possess a firearm (felon in possession of a firearm), first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime, criminal vehicular operation, property damage greater than $1,000 and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents had assistance from the North Mankato Police Department, Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the LeSueur County Sheriff's Office K9 unit, the Mankato Department of Public Safety, Minnesota State Patrol and the Lake Crystal Police Department.

"The arrest of these dangerous individuals is the result of unshakable and quality police work by all officers involved," said North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson commented in a news release.

"Taking guns and drugs off the street improves public safety for all communities."