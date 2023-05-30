Police pursuit in Logansport ends with vehicle crashing into a ravine

May 29—A Logansport man is in police custody after speeding off during a traffic stop, damaging property in the ensuing 16-minute pursuit — including two police vehicles — and crashing into a ravine.

At approximately 12:09 a.m. Saturday, Cass County Sheriff's Office Deputy Leoudy Ventura attempted to stop a speeding pickup truck near 26th and High streets in Logansport. The male driver — identified as Jeffrey Wolfe, 32, of rural Logansport — temporarily stopped the vehicle in the 3900 block of High Street, then drove away from the traffic stop as Deputy Ventura was speaking with him.

Wolfe allegedly sped away at a high rate of speed eastbound on High Street to County Road 450 East where he continued fleeing northbound. He struck mailboxes and a Logansport Utilities water meter structure on High Street when he drove off the roadway while attempting to evade Deputy Ventura.

Police said Wolfe continued north to County Road 275 North, where he traveled off the roadway and through a planted farm field and residential yard. Ultimately, he began travelling southbound on County Road 450 East where he struck Logansport Police Stop Sticks at County Road 200 North. Police said Wolfe continued south bound with deflated tires where he again travelled off the roadway near Brian's Way. He drove off the westside of the roadway and struck a ravine embankment where the truck became disabled. An ambulance was requested for injuries sustained in the crash.

Upon medical clearance from Logansport Memorial Hospital, Wolfe was incarcerated at the Cass County Jail with the following charges:

—Resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle (Level 6 Felony);

—Unauthorized control of a motor vehicle (Level 6 Felony);

—Criminal mischief (Level 6 Felony);

—Operating while intoxicated endangering (A-Misdemeanor);

—Resisting law enforcement (A-Misdemeanor);

—Leaving the scene of an accident X2 (B-Misdemeanor);

—Reckless Driving (C-Misdemeanor);

—Operating while intoxicated (C-Misdemeanor).

Further investigation found Wolfe was storing the truck for a friend and was not authorized to be driving the vehicle. The incident is still under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The pursuit lasted approximately 16 minutes, reached speeds near 80 miles per hour and two Logansport Police Department vehicles were damaged during the incident.

Other Agencies assisting with the pursuit were the Indiana State Police and Cass County Emergency Medical Service.