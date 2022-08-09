Police pursuit of man who allegedly stabbed roommate leads to officer-involved shooting

Police

A shootout erupted between Maricopa police officers and 50-year-old Michael Zapata after he allegedly stabbed his roommate and fled the scene on Sunday afternoon, Maricopa Police Department said in a statement.

Maricopa police officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault with a knife around 6 p.m. on Sunday. According to the statement, they found a man with stab and burn wounds who told them he'd been attacked by his roommate, Zapata. The injured man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Zapata fled the house and ultimately collided with another car near Maricopa Casa Grande Highway and Porter Road. He then shot at Maricopa police units and officers returned fire but didn't hit him, according to the police statement. No officers were injured.

While he wasn't shot, Zapata did receive minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital and booked into Pinal County Jail, the police statement said. The driver of the other car involved in the crash was taken to the hospital as a precaution, treated and released.

The events are being looked into by several agencies.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office while the crash at Maricopa Casa Grande Highway and Porter is being investigated by the Pinal County Vehicular Crimes Unit. The Maricopa Police Department is in charge of the original aggravated assault, according to the statement.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police pursuit ends in shooting after man allegedly stabs roommate