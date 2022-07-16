Police pursuit of murder suspect preceded crash that injured 5

Five people are in stable condition and one man has been arrested after a police pursuit ended in a crash between a driver wanted for questioning in a slaying and a passing car in Brooklyn Center.

About 4:20 p.m. Friday, Brooklyn Center officers were alerted to the location of the man who had an active arrest warrant in connection with a murder, police said in a news release.

They used a tire deflating device to immobilize the vehicle, but that failed and the suspect kept driving. Officers chased the suspect until the car collided with another vehicle carrying four people near the intersection of 53rd and N. Humboldt avenues.

The passerby's car flipped on its top and EMS worked to extricate its passengers. The suspect's car started to smoke as he was arrested.

The four people, along with the suspect, are hospitalized in stable condition, police said. "There was at least one significant injury sustained by one person," the news release said.

Neighbors gathered near the crash scene on the quiet residential intersection after hearing police sirens and smelling smoke outside their houses on on Friday evening.

Bernita Steel, 48, said she lives four houses down from the scene of the collision.

"I work from home. All I know is, I was just working and it was almost the end of my day, and I just heard the sirens," Steel said. "I just walked and saw that," pointing at a car flipped upside down.