Police pursuit in Newport News goes eastbound on I-64, then westbound before Portsmouth woman’s eventual arrest

A Portsmouth woman was charged with several felonies and driving under the influence after a police pursuit Friday night.

State police say dispatchers received several calls around 11 p.m. reporting a possible driver under the influence on Interstate 64 traveling eastb around the 248-mile marker in Newport News. The calls said the driver of a 2012 Toyota RAV4 had nearly hit several vehicles.

A state trooper in the area stopped the car at Denbigh Boulevard.

The driver, whom police identified as Rebecca Nicole Fletcher, and a passenger were instructed to exit the car but refused, according to a news release. Police say Fletcher then sped off.

Two troopers pursued the car eastbound on I-64, until Fletcher exited at Route 17, J Clyde Morris Boulevard, then re-entered the interstate headed west toward Fort Eustis.

State police say they made several unsuccessful attempts to stop the car but did not specify what the efforts were.

The Toyota exited the interstate again onto Fort Eustis Boulevard headed toward the military base, according to the news release. The car drove in the grassy medians and on the roadway’s shoulders.

According to the release, state troopers backed off of the pursuit as the car approached the base and waited until the suspect made a U-turn.

Troopers again tried to stop the Toyota as it traveled west on Route 60 toward James City County, according to the release. The driver made another U-turn and hit a passing vehicle.

Newport News police helped state police with a rolling roadblock that stopped Fletcher, according to the release.

The 36-year-old, who lives in the 3800 block of Augustine Circle, was “heavily intoxicated and uncooperative” when she was arrested, according to state police. She’s been charged with felony eluding, felony hit and run, DUI second offense, refusing a breathalyzer test and improper stopping.

No injuries were reported in the chase.

