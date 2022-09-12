Police pursuit prompts lockdown at Glynn Academy

Sep. 12—A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon ended near Glynn Academy in Brunswick, prompting an emergency lockdown of the school, authorities said.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper performed a pit maneuver on the stolen Audi Q SUV near Glynnvilla Apartments after which several people bailed from the vehicle and made a run for it.

Brunswick police apprehended a 14-year-old girl who was inside the vehicle, said Angela Smith, assistant chief of administration for the city police department.

No other suspects had been located late Monday afternoon, police said.

Between the police pursuit and subsequent search for suspects, Glynn Academy officials elected to go on emergency lockdown for the safety of students and faculty, said county schools police chief Rod Ellis. The lockdown was lifted at 3:20 p.m. and lasted about 30 minutes, he said.

The incident resulted from a robbery at around 7:50 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of P Street in Brunswick, where a man reported being robbed of his "wallet, watch, phone and vehicle," Brunswick police reported.

Police issued a countywide BOLO for the stolen Audi, which had a dealer license plate. The vehicle also had a dealership tracking device attached, Smith said.

Brunswick police used the device to locate the vehicle at around 2:20 p.m. on Evergreen Road near Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, police said.

The vehicle attempted to flee, and Brunswick police pursued it down Hopkins Avenue to U.S. 17, Smith said.

GSP troopers took the lead role in the pursuit as the vehicle went south on U.S. 17.

The vehicle turned on Gloucester Street and headed downtown.

A GSP trooper stopped the vehicle with the pit maneuver on Albany Street at around 3:15 p.m., police said.

Police would not say what charges the 14-year-old in custody might face.

"We're just glad that no one was hurt and no property was damaged in this incident," Smith said. "And we appreciate the state patrol's assistance."