Police pursuit results in plethora of charges

Mar. 17—CATLETTSBURG — A Vanceburg man caused a March 12 police pursuit in which deputies say he nearly struck a cruiser head on and wrecked his car into the side of a church.

Joseph Corey-Dean Vanhook, 18, was charged in Boyd County with reckless driving, two counts of fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, driving without registration and driving without insurance.

Vanhook is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

According to a police citation, at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were alerted about a police pursuit involving a 1997 maroon Chevy Lumina and Greenup County deputy heading eastbound on I-64 near the 181 mile marker.

The suspect vehicle was believed to be involved in the robbery of an elderly man in Greenup County, thus kicking off the pursuit, records show.

Records show the Lumina had rammed into the Greenup cruiser before turning around and heading to Carter County.

A Boyd County sheriff's deputy got involved, heading west toward the pursuit. Upon getting closer, the deputy saw headlights approaching him at a high rate of speed, in the westbound lane, records show.

"As distance closed, I was able to make out a maroon, in color, vehicle coming directly at me, traveling east in the westbound lanes," the deputy wrote in his citation.

The deputy slammed on the brakes and pulled right, narrowly missing a guard rail, according to court records.

The deputy turned around and joined the pursuit that was going against the stream of traffic, records show. He then received word that Vanhook had made it onto U.S. 60 and was trucking towards Ashland at speeds upwards of 70 mph, records show.

Vanhook crashed into a gate and wound up striking the side of the Faith Church building, records show. At that point he ditched the ride and fled on foot, records show.

At first, deputies couldn't find a fresh set of tracks in the snow, until one deputy found a fresh set near O'Brien's Archery on U.S. 60, records show.

As the deputy followed the tracks toward the Knights Inn, he received word from dispatch that Vanhook had run into the back office and was hiding in a corner, records show.

After taking the young man into custody, records show Vanhook told deputies he had given a man a ride and the man had left a cooler in the back of his car. When a Greenup County deputy tried to stop him, he got scared and decided to run, records show.

