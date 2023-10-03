Police pursuit spans 3 counties as driver heads wrong way on freeway, flees to Denny's

A woman suspected of stealing a utility truck led La Habra police on a multi-county pursuit late Monday that ended with a confrontation at a Denny's in Corona, according to authorities.

Toward the end of the hourlong pursuit, according to KTLA-TV Channel 5 footage, several police cruisers blocked the truck in a dead-end street in Corona. But the driver smashed through a line of trees and rammed through a chain-link fence before driving onto a freeway headed in the wrong direction. The vehicle's tires were smoking.

KTLA reported the pursuit began around 8:15 p.m. in the city of La Habra. It continued at a slow pace through Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties before the driver exited the 91 Freeway in Corona.

After exiting the freeway, the clash with law enforcement occurred. After the driver entered the freeway again headed in the wrong direction, she eventually exited the truck and ran into a nearby Denny's restaurant, as seen in KTLA aerial footage.

Police surrounded the Denny's and arrested the woman around 10 p.m., according to authorities.

