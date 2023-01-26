Police pursuit suspect sees additional charges

Jan. 26—CATLETTSBURG — An added charge was discussed on Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court for the woman alleged to be the driver in a vehicle pursuit that resulted in a deputy firing his weapon.

Brittany N. Woodel, 27, of Worthington, appeared via video conference from the Boyd County Jail Thursday morning after a recent indictment tacked on a sole count of first-degree criminal mischief to an already stacked number of charges against Woodel.

According to court records, a routine traffic stop was attempted after Woodel's Chevrolet pickup had an unilluminated license plate.

When the officer initiated the stop near Summit, Woodel is accused of leading the deputy on a high-speed pursuit toward Ashland.

The deputy reported that at one point Woodel crashed into a power pole with "extreme force."

Once the deputy exited his cruiser, Woodel put the truck in reverse and accelerated the vehicle toward the deputy, according to court records.

The deputy reported he fired several rounds into the pickup truck, but did not strike the driver, nor the passenger Justin G. Newman, 43, of Catlettsburg.

The chase continued into Ashland, where, according to court documents, Woodel crashed into a home on Beech Street.

Woodel was originally arraigned in November 2022 on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing and evading police, DUI, felon in possession of a firearm and other traffic-related infractions.

Last week, Woodel was indicted on a sole count of first-degree criminal mischief and on Thursday, Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley advised the court that due to a potential clerical error, that charge was not presented to the grand jury initially.

A first-degree criminal mischief charge is pursued when a defendant is alleged to have wantonly caused damage of property totaling at least $1,000.

First-degree criminal mischief is a class D felony and carries a punishment of up to 5 years in prison.

A pre-trial conference was scheduled for Feb. 2.

