Police say he put store employee in wrestling-style hold then tried to stab the worker

A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly attempted to stab an employee working in a Bellingham department store.

Steven Jerry Retasket, 34, was arrested July 19 on suspicion of first-degree assault. Retasket is currently incarcerated in the Whatcom County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail, court and jail records show.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Bellingham police were called to a department store in the 4300 block of Meridian Street for the report of an assault with a weapon, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

An employee was working at the front of the store greeting customers when Retasket entered the business. Retasket allegedly turned to the employee and used a vulgarity, Murphy said.

The employee said he didn’t know what Retasket was talking about, and Retasket then allegedly got behind the employee and put him in a wrestling-style hold in an attempt to constrict the employee’s airway, Murphy said. The victim was momentarily unable to breathe, but he didn’t lose consciousness, Murphy said.

Retasket then let go, brandished a white knife with a green and blue handle and allegedly tried to stab the employee in his mid-section, Murphy said. The victim was able to block himself from being stabbed and Retasket allegedly tried to stab him again, Murphy said.

The employee ran around the store attempting to get away from Retasket, who chased him, Murphy said.

After other people in the store called 911, Retasket fled, heading south through a nearby parking lot. Officers later found Retasket, who had changed his clothes, in the area, Murphy said.

Retasket was identified by a photograph and was taken into custody, Murphy said.