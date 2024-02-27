Police in Puyallup investigating fatal shooting of 22-year-old woman

Police in Puyallup are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old woman Sunday night.

At about 8:51 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Puyallup Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue Northwest.

When they arrived, officers found spent shell cartridges in the road, but no victims or property damage.

About 15 minutes later, officers were told a 22-year-old woman from Kingston, Washington, was brought into the Emergency Room at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tacoma.

The woman, who had a gunshot wound to her head, died at the hospital.

Detectives believe the woman was a passenger in a black SUV at the time of the shooting on 10th Avenue Northwest when there was a confrontation and shots were fired into the SUV.

The Puyallup Police Department is asking residents if they have surveillance cameras around 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., to check if they have anything that could help their investigation.

Additionally, anyone with information is asked to call the Puyallup Police Tip Line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov and reference case #2405601993.