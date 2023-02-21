Police say Quenton Wade Garrison reported missing

Feb. 20—Quenton Wade Garrison has been reported missing by his family, and Decatur police have asked the public to help locate him.

Garrison is 5-foot-11 and 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was reported missing Wednesday by his family and was last seen Feb. 6 leaving the Morgan County Jail following his release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Decatur Police Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at 256-341-4614.

