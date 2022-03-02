Police questioning individual about attacks on Asian women in Manhattan
Police are questioning someone about multiple attacks on Asian women in Manhattan, but they haven't named him as a suspect; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Police are questioning someone about multiple attacks on Asian women in Manhattan, but they haven't named him as a suspect; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Paris Jackson is continuing on her path in the music industry with her first solo tour in Paris at La Maroquinerie on March 5. This is a big step in her career as she follows in the footsteps of her late father, Michael Jackson. According to TMZ, the European leg of her tour is being […]
Oh arrived at the 'Turning Red' premiere in Los Angeles in elegant style, hitting the red carpet in a flowing blue gown and hidden purple heels.
New Mexico’s governor signed law four bills into law that will increase funding for education, including major hikes to teacher salaries.
An NYPD sergeant pleaded guilty on Wednesday to assault charges connected to two suspects who had been arrested in Manhattan, authorities said.
"He was a good man with a good heart," the Glee star wrote on Instagram.
The actress and cookbook author's collection features shoes named after greats like Maya Angelou and Billie Holiday.
The victim is in serious condition and another woman has been charged, police said.
A woman has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in southwest Fresno.
Sydney Sweeney is engaged to longtime beau Jonathan Davino, PEOPLE has confirmed. The couple first...
J. Cole and Lil Baby will be headlining this year’s two-day event.
A man has been hospitalized after a shooting at Fresno's River Park Monday night.
The six-engine Antonov AN-225 “Mriya” (Ukrainian for “dream” or “inspiration”) was roughly 276 feet long with a wingspan of 290 feet
After "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney was spotted wearing a ring on *that* finger, fans speculated that she could be engaged to Jonathan Davino. The news has since been confirmed — here's what we know.
Sioux City Diocese deacon: I know that vibrant, diverse, thriving communities require humility, prudence and collaboration.
Bon Jovi sure lived up to his song title, "Wild In The Streets"! We wouldn't be surprised if this photo came up when you searched for "'80s Rocker" in the dictionary. In 1984, Jon Bon Jovi's band, which took its name from their frontman, released their first single, "Runaway." We'd absolutely be running away from home if it meant Bon Jovi was waiting for us ... Where can we sign up to become a citizen of the United States of Bon Jovi?
Tennessee athletics director Danny White and his wife, Shawn, were among those who supported Zakai Zeigler's family via GoFundMe.
A person of interest is now in custody after he is accused of attacking seven Asian women across Manhattan earlier this week.
They had previously had an altercation, police said in an update Wednesday.
Accel has announced its seventh India fund, with $650 million to invest as the storied venture investor looks to double down on its bet on the world’s second-largest internet market and also be more aggressive in the Southeast Asia region, two partners told TechCrunch in an interview. The unveiling of the new fund, whose first set of checks are expected to be wired within weeks, comes less than two and a half years after Accel unveiled its sixth fund in late 2019. The Silicon Valley venture capital firm, one of the earliest investors in India, has a large portfolio of unicorn startups in the South Asian country.
In an Instagram post Tuesday, Hayek revealed she got stuck in the ladies' room due to a wardrobe malfunction before presenting a SAG Award to Keaton – who was stuck in the men’s room when he won