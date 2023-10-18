Police questioning a person of interest in Halloween decoration arsons

Chicago police said a person of interest was being questioned in arson fires that targeted fall decorations and Halloween displays and in one incident damaged a home in the North Center neighborhood.

Police issued a community alert Tuesday warning residents about an arsonist who’d ignited several autumn and Halloween displays on the North Side.

The culprit has burned decorations on sidewalks, and three of the fires happened on front porches of residences, police said.

A fire at about 3:30 a.m. Monday on a porch in the 3600 block of North Hoyne Avenue damaged the home, police said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, detectives were questioning a person of interest.

Check back for more information later.