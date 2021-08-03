Police quickly find child's wheelchair in 'scrapper' truck

Aug. 3—PEABODY — Peabody police are crediting "good instincts and information sharing" among officers for the quick recovery of a disabled child's wheelchair after it disappeared from a Columbia Boulevard driveway Monday morning.

The father of the boy called police shortly after 7 a.m. when he came out to find the $10,000 custom wheelchair his 5-year-old son uses was gone, Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto said.

The boy attends a program for children with special needs in Lexington, and is picked up by a bus. Bonaiuto said the father typically puts the chair in the driveway and then goes back inside and brings his son out before the bus arrives. But this time, when he came back out with his son, the chair was gone.

The boy's parents were able to drive him to the program.

While they were making sure he didn't miss a day, Patrolman Manny Costa was wrapping up his overnight shift. He made sure to speak with officers on the day shift, including Lt. William Cook.

Cook immediately thought about past incidents in the city involving people who collect scrap metal — sometimes a little too zealously, Bonaiuto said. It was also trash day on that street.

Cook's hunch paid off — when he drove past the home of one known "scrapper," he saw the chair in the back of a pickup truck.

Police were able to return the chair to the family later in the morning, Bonaiuto said.

Police are looking into the incident further to see whether charges are warranted, he said.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.