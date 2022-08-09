Police: Quincy man caught with more than 20 grams of fentanyl in Tewksbury

A Quincy man is facing fentanyl trafficking charges in Tewksbury.

Police say Jorge Ramirez Andujar, 30, was caught at the Ames Hill apartment complex with more than 20 grams of fentanyl.

The arrest came after an investigation by the Tewksbury Police Narcotics Unit, in collaboration with the Dracut and Chelmsford Police Departments and the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office. Police had received a tip from a concerned resident about possible drug dealing.

Andujar has been charged with trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW