Police: Quincy man charged with civil rights violation after ramming Asian man into ditch

Timothy Nazzaro
·1 min read

A Quincy man is under arrest for driving 50 yards with an Asian man on the hood of his car and hurling racial slurs at him, authorities say.

John Sullivan, 77, of Quincy was charged with a civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.

Quincy Police say they responded to the area of 40 Washington Street just before 11:00 a.m. for a disorder involving a motor vehicle.

Arriving officers found a victim of Asian descent to be covered in dirt suffering from a leg injury.

The victim told police that Sullivan was seen driving down Washington Street at a high rate of speed. After the victim and Sullivan exchanged words, law enforcement officials say Sullivan stopped his car and made comments about the victim being Asian and said he and his family should go back to China.

Sullivan then drove forward, striking the victim with his car, and carried him on his hood for approximately 50 yards, according to police. After the victim got off the hood, officials say Sullivan again yelled “go back to China,” and rammed the victim again, knocking him into a construction ditch. The ditch was approximately 10-15 feet, according to police.

Authorities say Sullivan fled the scene onto Quincy Avenue and into Braintree, where Braintree Police were able to apprehend him.

Sullivan will appear in court at a later date.

The victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Recommended Stories

  • 'Every day we go out on the streets, we are taking a risk'

    For transgender sex workers pushed into marginal economies by discrimination, the threat of violence is particularly acute.

  • In the wake of Kanye West's praise for Hitler, Biden calls on political leaders to condemn anti-Semitism: 'Silence is complicity'

    "The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure," Biden tweeted after West, known as Ye, said "I like Hitler."

  • This Ninja Coffee Maker 'Brews to Perfection,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's on Sale

    “If you need a dependable, well-made, basic coffee maker for a good price, get this one!”

  • After suicide bomb, Pakistan demands Taliban prevent attacks

    Pakistan on Thursday demanded neighboring Afghanistan's Taliban rulers prevent terrorist attacks coming from their soil, a day after a suicide bombing in Pakistan's southwest sent a wave of shock and anger across the country. Islamabad blamed the attack on the Pakistani Taliban fighters who are hiding across the border in Afghanistan. At a news conference, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said the latest claim by the Pakistani Taliban underlined the threat of Afghanistan turning into a haven for militants, despite its Taliban rulers saying they would prevent such attacks from their soil, after they seized control of Afghanistan last year.

  • Why flight times are longer than they were 25 years ago

    Back in 1996 it took an hour to fly from London to Dublin. Today it takes 90 minutes. Twenty-five years ago the flight time from Heathrow to JFK was seven hours. Now it’s at least eight.

  • Fans see double standard in politics ban at World Cup

    STORY: Soccer fans flocked to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar bearing flags to cheer their teams, but some told Reuters that their banners and messages were banned, all depending on the politics.Palestinian fans said they were pleasantly surprised to find their symbols welcomed.SAEED KHALIL: "In a different country, maybe someone would hesitate to carry the Palestinian flag, during such an occasion, the World Cup, an international, or historic or sporting event. But here it is the first World Cup where we see, on TV and everywhere, that there is a welcoming attitude towards the Palestinians here. But Mideast politics are tangled, and there was no similar courtesy to those seeking to show solidarity with protesters in Iran.Following the Iranian team’s defeat against the U.S. Wednesday, Reuters journalists saw guards chase men in activist shirts through the stadium precinct, tackling one to the ground as he screamed the cry of Iran's anti-government protesters: "Woman Life Freedom."Farshad was an eyewitness to the incident"He had a shirt in his hand with the slogan 'Woman, Life, Freedom' and then he chanted 'Woman, Life, Freedom' which the security or police or whatever you call them, we have same issue in Iran, they can't even let people have their basic rights or express themselves. Then they pinned him - the guy - down, and they took his shirt away, they tried, but he resisted, then they took him away."According to an email from FIFA’s Human rights department shared with Reuters, the soccer association told fans who complained about treatment at earlier Iran matches, that 'Women.Life.Freedom' or the name or portrait of Mahsa Amini - the woman whose death in Iranian police custody sparked the unrest - are allowed in stadiums.But this seemed potentially at odds with a FIFA Qatar World Cup stadium code of conduct prohibiting banners, flags, fliers, apparel and other paraphernalia of a "political, offensive and/or discriminatory nature."A FIFA spokesperson said it was "aware of some incidents where permitted items were not allowed to be displayed at stadiums," and continued to work closely with Qatar to ensure full implementation of regulations.

  • Teenage canvasser for Warnock shot in Georgia

    A canvasser for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) has been injured after being shot in Savannah, Georgia, on Thursday evening. The canvasser, a 15-year-old boy, was campaigning for Warnock’s upcoming runoff election when shots were fired from behind a closed door of one of the residences in the 500 block of Hartridge Street. The shooting took…

  • Idaho murders: Police shed light on sixth person listed on lease at Moscow home

    University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.

  • Home Depot employee assaulted by thief has died. Hillsborough police seek suspect.

    Gary Rasor, then 82, was pushed to the floor by a man fleeing the Home Depot with stolen merchandise.

  • NYC subway rider beaten and called a racial slur for refusing to give up his seat, police say

    Two New York City teenagers were charged with hate crime assault after they allegedly beat a subway passenger who refused to give up his seat and directed anti-Asian statements toward him, police said.

  • Video: California Apple store ransacked by thieves as staff warn customers not to stop them

    A viral video shows a pair of masked bandits robbing a Palo Alto, California, Apple store in broad daylight as staff warns customers not to intervene.

  • Delaware State Police give update on police chase, shootings that shut down I-95

    Officials say a suspect is dead after he led them on a lengthy chase in which he carjacked two vehicles.

  • School administrator had sex with student, gave alcohol to minors at Halloween party, GBI says

    An administrator with the Murray County School System is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student and supplying alcohol to minors at a Halloween party.

  • Transgender Insurrectionist Found Guilty, Faces 50+ Years in Prison

    Jessica Watkins and other Oath Keepers were convicted Tuesday of multiple felonies for their involvement in the January 6 attack on the Capitol building.

  • ‘Nothing short of shocking.’ Miami woman gets 5 years for wild DUI crash, carjacking, chase

    The facts of the case were bizarre and largely undisputed: Alexis Facey, a single mother, attended a friend’s birthday party at Tootsie’s strip club in Miami Gardens. After a free shot of liquor and many drinks, she climbed into her car and drove off.

  • Idaho homicides: Expert says cars towed from crime scene likely an 'afterthought' for investigators

    One former FBI detective said the vehicles towed from the Moscow, Idaho, home where four students were murdered were likely an "afterthought" for investigators.

  • Idaho murders: Former first floor tenant of Moscow home says he couldn't hear activity from other floors

    A former tenant of the Moscow, Idaho, home where four college students were murdered on Nov. 13 says he couldn't hear activity from other floors when he lived on the first floor.

  • Mom and 4 kids run over at school bus stop by driver trying to escape police

    A mother and her four children have been run over as her kids were getting off of a school bus by a driver trying to escape the police. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City when police say they tried to stop a white Mercedes-Benz traveling along Flatbush Avenue. Instead of stopping, the female driver took off on Avenue J and went straight through several bus stops before hitting the family with her car, according to ABC News’ New York City station WABC.

  • Florida QB Kitna leaves jail as child porn details emerge

    Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna was released from jail on $80,000 bond on Thursday, a day after he was arrested on five child pornography charges that police said included images of a man having sex with a young girl. Judge Meshon Rawls set the bond and as conditions for Kitna's release ordered him not to have any unsupervised contact with minors and not to have any internet access. Kitna sobbed into his hands when his parents, including former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, address the court during a 75-minute appearance.

  • A TikTok star hit a golf ball into Grand Canyon. Here’s how much that stunt cost her

    TikToker Katie Sigmond recorded herself hitting a golf ball into Grand Canyon and her club flew in after it. Here are the crimes she was charged with.