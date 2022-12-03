Police: Quincy man charged with civil rights violation after ramming Asian man into ditch

A Quincy man is under arrest for driving 50 yards with an Asian man on the hood of his car and hurling racial slurs at him, authorities say.

John Sullivan, 77, of Quincy was charged with a civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.

Quincy Police say they responded to the area of 40 Washington Street just before 11:00 a.m. for a disorder involving a motor vehicle.

Arriving officers found a victim of Asian descent to be covered in dirt suffering from a leg injury.

The victim told police that Sullivan was seen driving down Washington Street at a high rate of speed. After the victim and Sullivan exchanged words, law enforcement officials say Sullivan stopped his car and made comments about the victim being Asian and said he and his family should go back to China.

Sullivan then drove forward, striking the victim with his car, and carried him on his hood for approximately 50 yards, according to police. After the victim got off the hood, officials say Sullivan again yelled “go back to China,” and rammed the victim again, knocking him into a construction ditch. The ditch was approximately 10-15 feet, according to police.

Authorities say Sullivan fled the scene onto Quincy Avenue and into Braintree, where Braintree Police were able to apprehend him.

Sullivan will appear in court at a later date.

The victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

