Police: Quincy man facing animal cruelty charge after setting raccoon on fire

A Quincy man is facing criminal charges after police say he placed a caged raccoon on top of a fire in his backyard over the weekend.

Andrew Chieu, 63, was arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court on cruelty to animal charges, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a person attempting to set fire to a raccoon on Royal Street on Saturday were greeted by two arguing neighbors and found a live raccoon suffering from apparent burn injuries in a trap cage, police said.

Video obtained by investigators allegedly showed Chieu placing the raccoon in the cage and then on top of a can that contained an intensifying fire, according to police.

The raccoon survived the burns and was taken by a Quincy Animal Control Officer to a local animal hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

