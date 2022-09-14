Police: Quincy man spits at passengers, bites MBTA official at Red Line station

A man is under arrest for allegedly spitting towards passengers and assaulting an MBTA official at a Red Line station Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to the scene found Sean Kenneally, 32, of Quincy, being restrained by a Boston Firefighter and an MBTA worker on the inbound platform of Fields Corner Station around 7:45 a.m., according to Transit Police. Kenneally had allegedly been yelling profanities and spitting towards passengers prior to the officers arrival.

Witnesses say when a transit official confronted Kenneally about his behavior, Kenneally punched the worker in the face and bit him on his hand, breaking the skin.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for the bite wound.

Kenneally was transported to Transit Police Headquarters for booking.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW