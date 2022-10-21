Police raid butane hash oil lab near Pleasant Hill, seize equipment and destroy marijuana plants

Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration raided an illegal butane hash oil extraction lab Tuesday south of Pleasant Hill, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

Inspectors from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission were performing a site inspection for a permitted marijuana grow operation on the 83700 block of Raintree Street and noted the butane hash oil lab as well as marijuana plants and products outside the permitted area, Lane County Sgt. Thomas Speldrich said in a news release.

The OLCC alerted the Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police on Monday about the lab and detectives contacted the grow operation permit holder, Speldrich said, before investigators applied for a search warrant to be executed by detectives and DEA.

Two labs, one inside a garage and the other outside the garage, were located on the property. The indoor lab was active and had butane vapor venting from a vessel inside the garage. Law enforcement disassembled the illegal lab. The odorless vapor created dangerous conditions due to the possibility of fire and explosion, Speldrich said.

Hundreds of pounds of marijuana in various states of processing — including 533 plants — were destroyed. Large amounts of butane hash oil, firearms, currency and some lab equipment were seized, Speldrich said.

The case will be referred to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges. Lane County Code Compliance and members of the Oregon Watermaster will follow up on "numerous" violations found at the site, Speldrich said.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Police, OLCC, DEA raid butane hash oil lab near Pleasant Hill