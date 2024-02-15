Police raid Idaho group’s drug-service offices in Boise, Caldwell. Here’s what was seized

The Boise Police Department seized drug paraphernalia and electronics from the Idaho Harm Reduction Project’s offices this week as part of an ongoing investigation.

Haley Williams, a BPD spokesperson, told the Idaho Statesman by email that officers served search warrants in raids on the organization’s Boise and Caldwell offices. Police said they seized electronic devices and “packaged” drug paraphernalia related to the use of methamphetamine, opioids and crack cocaine.

A sign posted outside the organization’s Boise location, off of Bannock and 27th streets, said the office would be closed until further notice.

The Idaho Harm Reduction Project offers a variety of services, including a syringe exchange program, which allows drug users to obtain clean needles, according to their website. They’ll also dispose of used needles, including picking them up, for people within the Treasure Valley. The organization also provides Narcan, commonly referred to as naloxone — a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses — and some basic medical services like STI, HIV and Hepatitis C testing.

Williams didn’t elaborate when asked to clarify what the drug paraphernalia entailed. However, she said syringes that are used as a part of the organization’s exchange program were not seized by police.

The Idaho Harm Reduction Project didn’t respond to a request for comment, but the organization posted on Instagram that it has “always endeavored to support safer, healthier communities through evidence-based programming, education, testing” per state law.

“We have done our public health work in the full light of day — with the full knowledge of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare — and look forward to this issue being resolved,” the post read.