Police raid Johnstown home, seize drugs and guns

Jan. 18—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man who was involved in a gunfire exchange in Moxham in 2020 was jailed on Thursday after authorities raided a Bedford Street house, seizing drugs and weapons, including a stolen handgun.

City police charged Dashawn McKoy, 20, of the 900 block of Bedford Street, with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, possession of firearm prohibited and resisting arrest.

According to a criminal complaint, Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team armed with a warrant forced their way into the house and spotted McKoy running up the stairs. McKoy allegedly fought with officers when they took him to the floor.

Officers allegedly recovered a .45 caliber Taurus handgun, which was reported stolen by West Hills Regional Police Department.

Officers also seized a Smith & Wesson bodyguard .380 handgun, a CZ-USE 9mm handgun, 152 grams of marijuana, a scale and 9mm and .45 caliber ammunition.

McKoy was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $150,000 bond.

McKoy pleaded guilty in Cambria County Court to aggravated assault in March 2021 in connection with a gunfire exchange involving three people on Sept. 8, 2020.

McKoy jumped from a porch on Coleman Avenue and allegedly discharged a firearm numerous times.

"It was abundantly clear there were three individuals shooting at each other," Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt said at the time. "One of those individuals was Mr. McKoy."

No one was injured in the gunfire exchange that left a house and several vehicles riddled with bullets.