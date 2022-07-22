Police raid leaves 18 dead in Rio favela

A raid of Rio de Janeiro's largest complex of favelas that left at least 18 people dead has sparked renewed complaints of excessive police violence and ignited debate over how to handle crime ahead of state and presidential elections. (22 July) (AP video: Diarlei Rodrigues)

  • At least 18 killed in latest deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -At least 18 people died on Thursday during a major police raid in a dense warren of Rio de Janeiro slums, state military police said, in the latest bloody confrontation in Brazil's second-largest city. Tactical teams from Rio de Janeiro's civil and military police raided the Alemao complex to take down an alleged criminal organization. The group was suspected of involvement in cargo theft and bank robberies and was planning incursions into rival slums, the military police said in a statement.

  • Brazil violence: At least 18 killed in police raid on Rio favela

    Police say victims in the huge raid included a police officer and a bystander.

  • At least 18 killed in police raid in Rio de Janeiro

    STORY: Tactical teams from Rio de Janeiro's civil and military police raided the Alemao complex to take down an alleged criminal organization. The group was suspected of involvement in cargo theft and bank robberies and was planning incursions into rival slums, the military police said in a statement.At least 18 people died in the raid: one police officer, 16 alleged criminals and a female bystander, police said. The operation involved around 400 officers, four aircraft and 10 armored vehicles.The lopsided death toll ignited fears of rights abuses."There are signs of major human rights violations, and the possibility of this being one of the operations with the highest number of deaths in Rio de Janeiro," the state public defender's office said in a statement.The military police declined to comment beyond their statement.Rio state police forces regularly carry out deadly raids in the city's sprawling slums. President Jair Bolsonaro supports heavy-handed tactics by police in their fight against organized crime, and has said gangsters should "die like cockroaches.""It is similar to when we watched cowboy movies in the past, whenever someone committed a crime in the United States and ran away," the president said in his weekly Facebook broadcast.After the raid, locals could be seen bundling injured people into the back of vehicles to be taken to hospital as police watched. Gilberto Santiago Lopes, from the Anacrim Human Rights Commission, said police refused to help.

