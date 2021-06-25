Police raid residence in drug bust

Jun. 25—HIGH POINT — Police arrested a man on drug charges after conducting a raid at west High Point residence.

Police say they had received repeated reports of criminal activity in the 800 block of Langford Avenue, and High Point Police Department officers had been there 18 times since March, with five of those calls drug-related and one for an armed person.

On Wednesday police executed a search warrant at a residence there and found 72 grams of heroin worth more than $7,200, four firearms and $3,897 in cash, according to police.

Edward Lindsay Jr., 57, of High Point was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking heroin and one count each of maintaining a dwelling for narcotics and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was in the Guilford County Jail in High Point on Thursday. Bond was set at $200,000 secured.